Press Release:

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, is excited to kick off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign (which beings Sunday, January 23-Saturday February 12, 2022) with a generous donation from the Lisa Miller Cutten Foundation for $20,000! This will directly impact FeedMore WNY right here in our community.

“FeedMore WNY is deeply grateful for the incredible partnership of the Lisa Miller Cutten Foundation. The Foundation’s gift to our Food 2 Families event allowed us to provide $10,000 worth of turkeys to community members in need. That donation was matched by Tops Friendly Markets in complementary food items, ensuring our hungry neighbors could enjoy a complete, hearty meal,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “We are humbled that the Lisa Miller Cutten Foundation is donating $20,000 to kick off Tops Friendly Markets’ Check Out Hunger campaign for FeedMore WNY. The Foundation’s generosity and support will help FeedMore WNY provide nourishing food and hope to children, families and older adults throughout Western New York.”

Tops’ annual Check Out Hunger campaign has helped raise over $4,845,333 for participating food banks since 2006.

According to a recent study by Feeding America, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, face food insecurity in the United States. With the community’s support, however, we can make a difference. When shopping at Tops simply tell your cashier you’d like to help Tops Check Out Hunger and a donation of $2, $3 or $5 will help provide food for your local food bank.

“Eradicating hunger and assisting our fellow neighbors in need is part of Tops core mission so supporting this effort on an annual basis is something that we gladly stand behind,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Center Store, Our Brands; Pharmacy and FeedMore WNY board member.

Participating food banks that will benefit from this year’s Check out Hunger Campaign include:

FeedMore WNY

Food Bank of Central NY

Foodlink of Rochester

Food Bank of Southern Tier

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Food Bank of NW PA

Food Bank of Central PA

Food Bank of NE NY

Food Bank of Vermont

To learn more about Tops Friendly Markets and its charitable programs, please visit http://www.topsmarkets.com/Community/Living_Here_Giving_Here/.