UConnectCare Foundation to award four $1,000 scholarships

Press release:

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded through the annual UConnectCare Foundation Scholarship program in 2025.

The program, initiated several years ago, provides financial support to individuals pursuing their education at an institution of higher learning in the fields of human services or social services for the purpose of contributing to improving community health.

Scholarships will be given to one Genesee County high school student, one Orleans County high school student, one adult student pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, and one technical/trade school student.

Applications are available on the UConnectCare website – www.uconnectcare.org – or can be obtained by contacting Diane Klos at Diane Klos at 585-815-1883 or dklos@unconnectcare.org. Completed applications must be received via email or postmarked by March 7.

The scholarships will be awarded at the agency’s annual membership meeting in May.

“We take great pleasure in being able to continue this important program,” said John Bennett, UConnectCare chief executive officer. “More than ever, substance use and alcohol use treatment and prevention agencies are seeking qualified, educated and dedicated employees.”

Students enrolled in a Genesee or Orleans County school can apply for the scholarship even if their primary residence is in another county.

Other pertinent scholarship information is as follows: