USDA offering paid federal internship next summer for students, deadline to apply is Nov. 16

Press release:

Get the first leg up on your career ladder with a summer 2021 internship at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). As part of the federal Pathways Program, USDA offers paid federal internships at USDA agencies and offices around the country.

USDA is hiring interns from high school to graduate level for a broad range of occupational fields, from veterinary science, to engineering, to natural resources management, and finance.

This developmental program gives students experience to enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices. USDA internships involve on-the-job experience, mentorship, and training tailored to the student’s education, experience and interests.

The program is available to students who are currently enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions from high school to graduate level.

In 2020, USDA hosted thousands of in-person and virtual internships around the country, many of which were through the federal Pathways Program.

Next summer, USDA will hire Pathways interns in hundreds of locations in nearly every state in the country for the following occupational fields:

It’s easy to apply for a OneUSDA Pathways internship. Visit www.usda.gov/internships, choose your area of interest and the link will send you to a USAJobs posting where you can apply and choose your preferred location.

The deadline for summer 2021 internship applications is Monday, Nov. 16. Application review will begin immediately. For more information on the program and eligibility, visit www.usda.gov/internships or email [email protected].

Educators, youth-serving organizations, and students can find more USDA resources to foster the next generation of agricultural professionals at www.usda.gov/youth.