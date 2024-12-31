Alexander tops Notre Dame 58-50 in small school Lions tournament

Alexander wins small school Lions Tournament at GCC. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Alexander won the Pete Arras crown in the small school division at GCC on Monday night, beating Notre Dame 58-50.

The Trojans led at the half 24-16, but the Fighting Irish pulled even three times in the fourth quarter. Alexander hits some key baskets in the final three minutes to seal the victory.

Kingston Woods was selected tournament MVP.

When Notre Dame challenged in the second half, Alexander coach Justin Smith remained confident in his team.

"Our second half is normally our worst, to be honest, but I felt that they were going to get on a run, and I knew that we just had to settle down," Smith said. "Our offense was going to be there. We just had to be more disciplined on defense. Once we did that, I knew the game would swing our way."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

