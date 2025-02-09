Bethany Volunteer Fire Department holds 2025 Installation of Officers Banquet

Bethany Fire Department held it's annual installation of officers banquet saturday evening. Photo by Steve Ognibene

On Saturday evening, Fire Chief Jeff Fluker of Bethany Fire Department led as the master of ceremonies at Bethany’s annual awards and installation of officer’s banquet.

More than 80 people attended, including VIP guests from other area fire departments, including Alexander, Attica, Elba, Pavilion, Stafford, and Wyoming.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley and County Legislator Gregg Torrey were also among the guests.

Steve Breckenridge and Emergency Coordinator Tim Yaeger gave opening remarks on the evening.

Jeff Fluker presented the installation of officers for 2025.

Steve Breckenridge presented the President's Award to Bethany Fire Department Treasurer Debbie Donnelly.

Jeff Fluker and John Szymkowiak announced the Firefighter of the Year award to EMS Captain, Gail Smith.

Jeff Fluker and John Szymkowiak presented the Chiefs award for the year to second assistant and training officer, Will Thurley.

Geoff Torrey presented the years of service awards to the members present.

The memorial service, led by Pastor Walter Wenhold, honored Robert Alwardt, (Divider NY) Don Frank, who passed away in 2024 and all deceased members of the department.

The department responded to 146 total calls in 2024.

The top responders were:

Will Thurley, 82 calls

Brian Bitton, 75 calls

Gail Smith, 62 calls

Glenn Adams, 55 calls

Peggy Johnson, 42 calls

Jeff Wolak, 40 calls

Carl Hyde Jr., 37 calls

Jeff Fluker, 35 calls

John Szymkowiak, 35 calls

Vicki Wolak, 34 calls

If anyone is interested in joining or learning more, contact Chief Jeff Fluker at 585-300-8153 or come to the fire hall any Monday at 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Treasurer Debbie Donnelly, received the presidents award. Photo by Steve Ognibene

EMS Captain, Gail Smith, received the firefighter of the year award. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Second assistant and training officer, Will Thurley, received the chiefs award. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Members of Bethany fire department who were in the top 10 of attendning calls during the year. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A couple members in attendance recieved years of service awards. Photo by Steve Ognibene