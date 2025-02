Jean Agusto drives to the hoop, scores 19 for the Knights in the win versus York. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Le Roy improved to 12-3 on the season in Boys Basketball with a 54-42 win over York at home on Wednesday.

Scoring:

Jean Agosto, 19 points

Matthew Hockey, 12 points

Aarie Luce, 10 points

