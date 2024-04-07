Genesee County Park staff prepared for eclipse visitors on Monday

Left to Right pictured Ashley McKeown, Acorns Friends Group, Claudia Nusstein, program coordinator, Brad Nickerson, Acorns Friends Group preparing the public for many events at Genesee County Park

The first photo ever of the total solar eclipse was taken by Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski in Russia on July 28, 1851. Almost 200 years later, photographers throughout parts of the United States, including Western New York will have their own opportunity to capture their own picture of the rare astronomical event.

The rest of us will be content to slip on ISO 12312-2-rated sunglasses and take in the perhaps once-in-a-lifetime scene. (Be advised, your camera also needs a special filter to get photos of the eclipse, or you risk damaging the censor.)

One place eclipse gazers can go to enjoy the event is the Genesee County Park and Forest, which has prepared for many activities on Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A partial eclipse starts at 2:06 p.m., with totality lasting from 3:19 to 3:23 p.m. The partial eclipse will then last until 4:30 p.m.

Claudia Nusstein, conservation education program coordinator, said memory lane will be one-way, and the public will have to enter off Bethany Center Road.

She suggested visitors start at the interpretive center, where some activities indoor and outdoor activities.

Pinhole viewers, a telescope to look through, slide shows, different clay and paper models to create, along with sundial, corona eclipse hat, bookmarks, and chalk art are to name some of the many activities throughout the day.

As you follow the trail around, there are six stations between the center and end at the Raymond Road exit. The parking fee is cash only and is $10.00 per vehicle; however, solar eclipse glasses will be available for free.

Areas Fleming, A, and B will also host events. There is a map and directions to follow at the gate, and staff will direct people.