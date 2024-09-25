Photos: 6th Annual GLOW With Your Hands at Genesee County Fairgrounds

More than 30 schools around the GLOW region participated in the 6th annual event.

More than 50 businesses participated during the hands-on career day GLOW With Your Hands Tuesday to provide 1,000 students an opportunity to learn about many job sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, food production, and the skilled trades to help them decide on a future job path while still attending school.

The event involved leaders from the GLOW Workforce Development Board and Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming County’s workforce development, employers, educational/training providers and volunteers.

