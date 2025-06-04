Photos: Notre-Dame presents 33 diplomas to the Class of 2025

Notre-Dame High School's Class of 2025 graduated thirty-three. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Thirty-three members of Notre-Dame High School’s Class of 2025 received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony held Sunday at Resurrection Parish.

Interim Principal Julia Rogers served as Master of Ceremonies and presented special recognition awards to outstanding students. The senior class gift was presented by Chance King and Gabe Mileham.

Anna Panepento was named valedictorian, while Rocco Sprague earned the title of salutatorian.

Tracy Page presented the candidates for graduation, and Lindsay Warner and Julia Rogers conferred diplomas.

Interim Principal, Miss Julia Rogers was master of ceremonies.

Anna Penepento was Valedictorian.

Rocco Sprague was Salutatorian.

Principal Mrs. Lindsay Warner

