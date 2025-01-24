Boys Basketball: Alexander winning streak stopped by Notre Dame

Notre Dame snapped Alexander's nine-game winning streak on Thursday with a 75-68 win.

Fighting Irish stats:

Aiden Bellavia 19 points, 5 rebounds (5 3’s)

Evan Fitzpatrick 17 points, 4 rebounds

TJ. Cephus 16 points, 5 assists

Chase Antinore 15 points, 8 rebounds

Makyell Walker 8 points, 4 assists

Notre Dame hit 11 threes on the night.

No stats were submitted for Alexander.

“What an atmosphere tonight," said Notre Dame Coach Mikey Rapone. "We played very well tonight against a very good team. Our shooting confidence finally came around, and tonight, we were able to make some threes. We had four guys in double figures, and everybody contributed to the win. Our guards did a great job of handling the pressure that Alexander put on full court. We limited the live ball turnovers, not allowing them to get easy buckets. Our press was active, and we were able to get our hands on some passes. We game-planned to try to stop Dylan Pohl and make him earn every basket. In the third quarter he got away from us a little bit, we allowed him to get 11 points. But overall, I thought our zone did a great job tonight, which is different from what we normally play, man-to-man. I’m proud of our kids, all thirteen of them. They really worked hard together in preparation for this one, and hopefully, we can stay the course and continue to get better.”

Notre Dame is now 9-4 on the season. The Trojans are 10-3.

Photos by Pete Welker.