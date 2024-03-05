Byron Bergen beats Notre Dame in Class C consolidation game

Byron-Bergen beat Notre Dame 67-60 on Monday to stay alive in the postseason as Section V consolidates its Class C champions.

The game matched up Class C2 vs. Class C3. The Bees will next play Class C1 champion Lyons in West Bloomfield at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner of that game will represent Section V in Class C against the Class C champion of Section VI in the Far West Regional Championship game, with the winner moving on to a state championship semifinal game.

For the Bees, Colin Martin scored 22 points, and Braedyn Chambry scored 17. Broady Baubie scored 16, and Brendan Pimm scored 11.

For the Irish, Jaden Sherwood scored 23, Jay Antinore scored 16 points, and Chase Antinore scored 10.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.