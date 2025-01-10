Girls Basketball: 21-point first quarter propels Elba to Rotary championship

Three decades after the program's last appearance in the Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament, the Elba Lancers are the tournament's new champions.

The Lancers beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 55-44 at GCC on Thursday.

Elba outscored Notre Dame 21 to six in the first quarter and never looked back.

Sydney Reilly scored 27 points for Elba. She was the only player on the team to score in double digits. Brea Smith scored seven, and Lydia Ross scored six.

For the Irish, Sofia Falleti scored 28 points and was also the only player on her team to score in double digits. Gianna Falleti and Shirley Thompson each scored five.

Photos by Debra Reilly.