Girls Basketball: Byron-Bergen beats Notre Dame 58-55

Byron Bergen beat Notre Dame in Girls Basketball on Saturday 58-55.

For the Bees, Janessa Amesbury scored 22 points. Olivia Senf, who missed the previous five games with an ankle injury, scored 12, and Riley Shallenberger scored 10.

For the Irish, Sofia Falletti scored 19, and Shirley Thompson scored 11. Both girls had eight rebounds. Gianna Falleti scored seven and Lucia Fiorentino scored six with 11 rebounds.

"Nice quality win for us tonight against a very good and young ND team," said Byron-Bergen Coach Rick Krzewinski. "We did a nice job on Sofia Falletti in the first half as she scored six but added 13 in the second half. Eight grader Shirley Thompson scored 8 of her 11 points in the first half. You are going to hear a lot about her in the years to come."

Byron-Bergen is now 8-1. Notre Dame is 6-4.

Photos by Jennifer Diquattro.