Girls Basketball: Elba stays unbeaten against Notre Dame to advance to Class D final

By Staff Writer
elba notre dame basketball

For the fourth time in four meetings this year, Elba beat Notre Dame in Girls Basketball, this time to send the Lancers to the Class D championship game against Filmore on Saturday at Finger Lakes Community College.

Elba won 52-36 to stay undefeated on the season.

The Lancers are the #1 seed in Class D and will face the #2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Scoring for Elba:

  • Sydney Reily, 17 points
  • Mariah Ognibene, 10 points

For Notre Dame:

  • Sofia Falleti, 17 points
  • Gionna Falleti, 10 points
Photos by Debra Reilly.

