Girls Basketball: Elba stays unbeaten against Notre Dame to advance to Class D final

For the fourth time in four meetings this year, Elba beat Notre Dame in Girls Basketball, this time to send the Lancers to the Class D championship game against Filmore on Saturday at Finger Lakes Community College.

Elba won 52-36 to stay undefeated on the season.

The Lancers are the #1 seed in Class D and will face the #2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Scoring for Elba:

Sydney Reily, 17 points

Mariah Ognibene, 10 points

For Notre Dame:

Sofia Falleti, 17 points

Gionna Falleti, 10 points

Photos by Debra Reilly.