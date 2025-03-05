Girls Basketball: Elba stays unbeaten against Notre Dame to advance to Class D final

For the fourth time in four meetings this year, Elba beat Notre Dame in Girls Basketball, this time to send the Lancers to the Class D championship game against Filmore on Saturday at Finger Lakes Community College.
Elba won 52-36 to stay undefeated on the season.
The Lancers are the #1 seed in Class D and will face the #2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Scoring for Elba:
- Sydney Reily, 17 points
- Mariah Ognibene, 10 points
For Notre Dame:
- Sofia Falleti, 17 points
- Gionna Falleti, 10 points
Photos by Debra Reilly.