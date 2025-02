Elba improved to 18-0 on the season in Girls Basketball with a 57-46 win over archrival Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The Lancers sit atop Class D in Section V.

Notre Dame has been putting together a good season as well but falls to 13-5. The Irish are ranked #5 in Class D.

For Elba:

Brea Smith, 18 points

Maddie Hall, 13 points

Mariah Ognibene, 11 points

For Notre Dame:

Sofia Falleti, 20 points

Lucia Fiorentino, 9 points.

Photos by Debra Reilly