Elba beat Notre Dame on Thursday in Girls Basketball, 55-44.

For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 16 points. Lydia Ross scored 12 points. Maddie Hall scored nine, and Mariah Ognibene and Brea Smith each scored eight.

For the Irish, Gianna Falleti scored 13, and Shirley Thompson scored 10, and Sofia Falleti scored 10.

Photos by Debra Reilly.