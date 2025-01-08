Girls Basketball: Notre Dame beats defending champs Cal-Mum in first round of Rotary Tournament

Notre Dame knocked off the defending champs in the first game of the Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament at GCC on Tuesday.

The Irish (6-2) topped Cal-Mum 54-46.

ND is riding a three-game win streak going into the final on Thursday against Elba.

After trailing 15-0 in the first quarter, the Irish rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Sofia Falleti led the Irish with a team-high 19 points and five rebounds. Lucia Fiorentino had 10 points and eight rebounds. Also contributing were Shirley Thompson with nine points, Clairissa Milliman with six points, Gianna Falleti and Emma Fitch with four each.

“What a comeback! From being down by 15, we had to get in our rhythm and fight back point by point," said Coach Vinny Falleti. "Our defense was key tonight against a talented, veteran Cal-Mum team, which is very well coached. We have such a young team with no seniors, and our objective is always to compete. Amazing effort. I am so proud of our Lady Irish."

Photos by Pete Welker.