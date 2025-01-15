Girls Basketball: Notre Dame beats Kendall 53-33

Notre Dame improved to 7-4 on Tuesday with a 53-33 win over Kendall in Girls Basketball.

Sofia Falleti led the Irish with a 30-point and 15-rebound double-double while adding four steals. Also contributing was Shirley Thompson with 9 points and 7 rebounds and Lucia Fiorentino with 4 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals.

“This was a good bounce-back game for us. Everyone contributed both on offense and defense tonight. The team really worked well against a solid Kendall defense,” said Coach Vinny Falleti