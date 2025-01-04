Girls Basketball: Notre Dame ends undefeated run by Lyons

Notre Dame, now 4-2, beat the previously undefeated Lyons in Girls Basketball on Friday 69-63.

The Irish were led by sophomore Sofia Falleti, who scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She hit five three-pointers.

Gianna Falleti also contributed 11 points and three steals.

Shirley Thompson, eighth grade, added 10 points and six rebounds.

For Lyons, Carmella Parker scored 19 points, Janiyah Bell 17, and Jayla Bell 16.\

“Our team played a phenomenal game against a talented and undefeated Class B school on our home court," said Coach Vinny Falleti. "This was a tremendous effort from our whole team tonight to take this win.”