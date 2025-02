Coach Vinny Falleti and Sofia Folleti.

Submitted photo.

Sofia Falleti set a new school record for Notre Dame on Wednesday night, scoring 46 points against Hinsdale as the Lady Irish picked up a first-round sectional win 88-12.

She also had 11 rebounds.

Ali Haitz set the previous record in 2001 with 42 points in a game.'

Shirley Thompson scored 14 points and had 11 steals. Gianna Falleti scored 8 points, and Harper Ferris, 8 points.

Submitted photos.