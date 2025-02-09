Hoops for Hope: Blue Devils top Fighting Irish in Boys Basketball

In a special second-annual battle of hometown rivals, Batavia topped Notre Dame in Boys Basketball at GCC on Saturday, 63-53.

Hoops for Hopes benefits the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.

Batavia's Buddy Brasky, head coach, conceived of the idea for the tournament in 2024 and after a successful tournament last year, the foundation hosted it again for 2025.

Batavia scoring:

Carter Mullen, 22 points

Gavin White, 16 points

Justin Smith, 10 points

Notre Dame scoring:

TJ Cephus, 19 points

Aiden Bellavia, 15 points

Chase Antinore, 8 points

The Blue Devils are now 12-4 on the season. The Fighting Irish are 10-6.

Photos by Pete Welker.