Hoops for Hope: Blue Devils top Fighting Irish in Boys Basketball

In a special second-annual battle of hometown rivals, Batavia topped Notre Dame in Boys Basketball at GCC on Saturday, 63-53.
Hoops for Hopes benefits the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.
Batavia's Buddy Brasky, head coach, conceived of the idea for the tournament in 2024 and after a successful tournament last year, the foundation hosted it again for 2025.
Batavia scoring:
- Carter Mullen, 22 points
- Gavin White, 16 points
- Justin Smith, 10 points
Notre Dame scoring:
- TJ Cephus, 19 points
- Aiden Bellavia, 15 points
- Chase Antinore, 8 points
The Blue Devils are now 12-4 on the season. The Fighting Irish are 10-6.
Photos by Pete Welker.