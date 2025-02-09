Hoops for Hope: Notre Dame tops Batavia in Girls Basketball

Notre Dame beat Batavia 44-22 in Girls Basketball at GCC on Saturday in a match-up that benefited the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.

All proceeds from the Hoops for Hopes Tournament, which matches all eight Batavia and Notre Dame basketball teams (boys and girls, JV and varsity), go to fighting pediatric cancer.

This was the second year the schools participated in the tournament.

“This is a special night in our community to remember Michael Napoleone and raise money for pediatric cancer with a hometown rivalry,” said Notre Dame coach Vinny Falleti.

Sofia Falleti led the Irish with a game-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. Gianna Falleti scored 14 points and had three steals. Also contributing was Shirley Thompson with 7 points, Lucia Fiorentino 4 points 10 rebounds, and Penny Jo Thompson 4 points.

Photos by Pete Welker.