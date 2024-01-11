Irish beat Bees in OT with buzzer beater, 37-36

Notre Dame squeaked by Byron-Bergen in Girls Basketball in overtime on Wednesday, 37-36.

The game was tied at the end of the fourth quarter at 32-32. The Irish were down by one with 4.9 seconds left when Sofia Falleti drove to the lane, missed the layup and Emma Sisson came in with a put-back at the buzzer for the win.

Falleti posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Sisson added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Olivia Senf scored 13 points for the Bees.

The Irish are now 5-4 on the season.

