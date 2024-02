Notre Dame beat Wheatland-Chili 48-17 in Girls Basketball on Tuesday.

The Lady Irish had two players record double-doubles on Senior Night.

Emma Sisson led in scoring with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sofia Falleti followed her with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. Gianna Falleti also added eight points for the Irish.

“Tonight was a great way to close out our regular season with a home game and celebrate senior night," said Coach Vinny Falleti.

Photos by Pete Welker.