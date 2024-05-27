 Skip to main content

Photos: Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Genesee County Park

By Staff Writer
img_9852.jpeg
The local Veteran Honor Guard helps carry the salute during the ceremony.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6048.jpeg
The color-guard gets ready for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_9848.jpeg
Ray Cummings leads the prayer.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_9850.jpeg
Veterans and crowd participating in the National Anthem.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_9857.jpeg
New York State Assemblyman Steve Hawley delivers his speech.
Photo by Nick Serrata.
img_6049.jpeg

