Soapbox derby registration opens this evening at John Kennedy's Mud Run

Submitted photo.

Registration is now open for the Boxcar Derby, sponsored by the Business Improvement District, and to be held at Centennial Park on Aug. 17.

The first opportunity to register is today at John Kennedy Intermediate School, 166 Vine St., Batavia, during the Mud Run, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m.

There are 32 positions available. The entry fee is $20 per racer. There will be a BID Boxcar Derby booth at the Mud Run. The race is open to children ages 7 to 10.

“We encourage our racers to show their talents, personalities, and dedication,” Maute said. “My Cut Barbershop and our BID leaders do that daily in their businesses and our community, and we applaud them for sponsoring one of our great racers this year.”

“We encourage our racers to show their talents, personalities, and dedication,” said BID Director Shannon Maute. “My Cut Barbershop and our BID leaders do that daily in their businesses and our community, and we applaud them for sponsoring one of our great racers this year.”

Additional forms will be available by request to Maute at director@downtownbataviany.com.

“We’re excited to host another great day of fun, family-friendly activities as we celebrate the skills and sportsmanship of our racers,” Maute said.

My Cut Barbershop hosted a kick-off event recently.

