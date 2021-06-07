Notre Dame High School 67th Graduation

On Sunday, at Resurrection Parish, Notre Dame High School held its sixty-seventh commencement exercises for the Class of 2021.

Principal Wade Bianco and Assistant Principal Michael Rapone presented senior awards, academic honors, scholarships and diplomas.

Valedictorian Amanda Mary Bergman addressed the 2021 class. Class President Bernard Skalny presented the senior class gift.

Anne Del Plato received an honorary diploma from the class of 1971 honoring their 50th anniversary. Eric Ricks Jr. provided concluding remarks.

Principal Wade Bianco

Valedicatorian Amanda Mary Bergman

'

Class President Bernard Skalny

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Michael Rapone

Anne Del Plato recieivng the honorary diploma Class of 1971

Concluding remarks, Eric Ricks Jr.