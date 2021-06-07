Local Matters

June 7, 2021 - 10:07pm

Notre Dame High School 67th Graduation

posted by Steve Ognibene in Notre Dame, news, Resurrection Parish, schools, education.

a76y6375.jpg

On Sunday, at Resurrection Parish, Notre Dame High School held its sixty-seventh commencement exercises for the Class of 2021. 

Principal Wade Bianco and Assistant Principal Michael Rapone presented senior awards, academic honors, scholarships and diplomas. 

Valedictorian Amanda Mary Bergman addressed the 2021 class.  Class President Bernard Skalny presented the senior class gift.

Anne Del Plato received an honorary diploma from the class of 1971 honoring their 50th anniversary.  Eric Ricks Jr. provided concluding remarks.

a76y6480.jpg

Principal Wade Bianco

a76y6508.jpg

Valedicatorian Amanda Mary Bergman

a76y6505.jpg'

Class President Bernard Skalny

a76y6593.jpg

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Michael Rapone

a76y6488.jpg

a76y6493.jpg

a76y6583.jpg

a76y6519.jpg

a76y6597.jpg

Anne Del Plato recieivng the honorary diploma Class of 1971

a76y6615.jpg

Concluding remarks, Eric Ricks Jr. 

a76y6592.jpg

a76y6475.jpg

