August 15, 2022 - 11:24pm

Photos: 35th Annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament

posted by Steve Ognibene in sports, terry hills, Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic, batavia, kelly for kids.

a76y5988.jpg

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, along with his teammates, past NFL football players, and local attendees from all over Western New York, played in the 35th annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic fundraiser Sunday morning at Terry Hills golf course in Batavia.

Kelly thanked many sponsors, including volunteers, and "Dennis, Trisha and Ashley," who has been a core trio that has organized the event for the past 25 years. In his kickoff speech, Kelly emphasized "No Mulligans and five total hits," the prizes are serious, and the fun is like "Caddyshack."

Kelly for Kids Foundation raises millions of dollars and gives back to local charities, he said. The "reunion" tournament that many from all over the country come back to annually is what fans, family and friends of #BillsMafia look forward to, support, and have a great time participating in, they say.

"The main reason we came to Terry Hills to start with, is that they have 27 holes. We would have 10 to 12 foursomes on a waiting list that we had to turn away on an 18-hole golf course," Kelly said.  "They have built this place into a gorgeous facility, and they take unbelievable great care of us."

a76y5865.jpg

Pete Metzelaars

a76y5930.jpg

Eric Wood

a76y5942.jpg

Former GM Bill Polian

a76y5916.jpg

Christopher McDonald "Shooter McGavin"

a76y5875.jpg

Bruce Smith and Darryl Talley

a76y5897.jpg

(left) John Randle

a76y5948.jpg

Joe DeLamielleure

a76y5908.jpg

Edward Rutkowski

a76y6008.jpg

Bruce Smith at Jim Kelly's press conference

