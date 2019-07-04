Local Matters

July 4, 2019 - 4:20pm

Sixth Annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K race

Over 200 participants walked or ran in Kiwanis’s annual race.  Ten percent over last years numbers said race director David Chua.  It started at the top of centennial park on Richmond avenue and goes to the north by Dwyer stadium to East Avenue.  The runners end just off Washington Avenue at the bottom of the park on Ellicott Avenue. 

Chua said this year’s proceeds broke it down into thirds, the organization for autism research, Batavia City Schools District Foundation and lastly a third is distributed by the Kiwanis club to local children’s organizations.

First place and top male finisher was William Buckenmeyer from Batavia, time 18:25, Top female finisher was Kimberly Mills from Oakfield time 20:50, she finished 11th overall.

