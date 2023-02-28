Three local grapplers finished atop of the podium at state wrestling championships

Three local wrestlers had strong showings at the NYS championship meet this week, one of the area's top grapplers, Casper Stewart, finishing third in his class, 152 pounds.

That wasn't the result he and his coach and father were hoping for, said Rick Stewart (dad and coach).

" It’s hard to put things in words right now," Stewart aid. "Obviously, it is not the result we wanted, and we are disappointed. He set the bar very high and expect to accomplish the goals. Even though this year’s season is an amazing accomplishment with a 51-1 record with a third-place finish at states and an eastern states title, the ultimate goal wasn't achieved, and that will be the motivation for next year. I'm very proud of him and know he will do great things in this sport. He is beyond driven."

Casper’s comments about the future, Just keep training hard, working with good training partners and coaches.

Other local podium finishers in Genesee County:

Alexander senior Ben Merill finished 4 th in division two, 138 lb. weight class

in division two, 138 lb. weight class Byron-Bergen junior Malachi Smith finished 6th in division two, 189 lb. weight class

Photos and information provided by the Attica-Batavia team