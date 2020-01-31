Local Matters

January 31, 2020 - 12:56pm

Wrestling: Attica-Batavia defeats Canandaigua on Senior Night 43-36

posted by Steve Ognibene in sports, Attica, batavia, wrestling, attica high school, Batavia High School.

The Attica/Batavia Varsity Wrestling Team defeated Canandaigua last evening 43-36 on Senior Night at Batavia High School.

Attica/Batavia jumped ahead 29-0 to start the evening. Canandaigua battled back later to take the lead by one point 36-35. Batavia closed the gap on a win at the end by Gabe Yonkin (pictured above). The team lost a point in the 99-point class by a strap down on the mat.

Individual wins were, pins by Wyatt and Travis Kauffman, Zeshan Armstrong, Josh Barber and Gabe Yonkin. 

Casper Stewart received a forfeit at 113 pounds. Owen Strzelec won by decision. Overall it was a very tough match. 

