Wrestling: Attica-Batavia defeats Canandaigua on Senior Night 43-36

The Attica/Batavia Varsity Wrestling Team defeated Canandaigua last evening 43-36 on Senior Night at Batavia High School.

Attica/Batavia jumped ahead 29-0 to start the evening. Canandaigua battled back later to take the lead by one point 36-35. Batavia closed the gap on a win at the end by Gabe Yonkin (pictured above). The team lost a point in the 99-point class by a strap down on the mat.

Individual wins were, pins by Wyatt and Travis Kauffman, Zeshan Armstrong, Josh Barber and Gabe Yonkin.

Casper Stewart received a forfeit at 113 pounds. Owen Strzelec won by decision. Overall it was a very tough match.

