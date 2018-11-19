Mid-20th century 'carefree' Oakfield is subject of new book

OAKFIELD -- Those with a curiosity about Oakfield’s past won’t want to miss the latest book published by the Oakfield Historical Society.

"The Stories Behind the Businesses (The Way We Were)" chronicles what writer Darlene Warner calls Oakfield’s “carefree years,” and tells the stories behind the businesses which put Oakfield on the map.

“I am totally enthused about this book,” Warner said. “Wherever possible, I asked family members to write their own family stories, and this resulted in fantastic histories about the businesses in Oakfield in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s that only they could tell.”

Warner has covered earlier years in previous books she has written, she said.

"The Stories Behind the Businesses" contains 65 stories, including hardware stores, grocery and dry goods stores, gas stations, car dealerships, dairies, a pharmacy, furniture stores, a flower shop, plumbers, laundromats and pizzerias.

“You name it, we had it here,” Warner said. “The stories are wonderful.”

Readers will discover how Al Hilchey got the hardware store; what it was like living at the Arnold House; that the bowling alley once had bleachers; why Cuzzy’s was called the “Eland Dairy Bar”; who had the first self-made car wash; and the interesting ways some business owners were paid.

The book also discloses when the shoemaker’s shop was demolished and what happened to the cobblestone; which grocer taught a young boy about food and self respect; and who was a former cowboy and could do some soft shoe.

“We had restaurants and hotels and so much more,” Warner said. “Plus, it was our ‘carefree years,’ where children could play outside until dark with never so much as a worry for their parents. Many people have commented to me that this was great fun for them, reminiscing over old memories. Thus, this has been a fun book to work on all the way around.”

The book, which sells for $20, is the latest in a series of books about Oakfield, all of which are on sale at the Historical Society’s Research Center, 7 Maple Ave. Or this newest book will be shipped for $6.70 more.

The book is also available at the Haxton Memorial Library, and after Dec. 3 at the Oakfield Family Pharmacy.

The Historical Society is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.

On Dec. 1, the Historical Society will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Christmas in the Village. During that time they will also host the Oakfield-Alabama Central School Art Show. Residents are urged to come in and vote for their favorite artist.

The Historical Society will also be an ornament stop for the Oakfield Betterment Committee.