November 19, 2019 - 1:03pm

Batavia Kiwanis host free ice skating -- and hot cocoa! -- Thanksgiving morning

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, Falleti Ice Arena, news, kiwanis club of batavia, Thanksgiving Day.

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia is sponsoring Thanksgiving morning ice skating at the Falleti Ice Arena.

It will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the arena at 22 Evans St. in the City of Batavia.

Free admission! Free skate rentals -- while supplies last! And free hot chocolate, too!

