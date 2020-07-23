July 23, 2020 - 2:09pm
City water pressure may be low in some places in wake of water main repair
posted by Billie Owens in city of batavia, infrastructure, news, water main repair.
The City of Batavia Water Department worked to repair a large water main break today on the National Grid right-of-way, south of the Industrial Park.
The work is completed.
While no customers should be without water, some area homes and businesses may experience lower pressure or discolered water.
At noon, they were about to turn the water back on and said it would take a while to fill and pressure be back to normal.