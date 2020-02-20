Demo of opaque watercolors at GO ART! March 10 with Albion artist

(Top, artist Laura Kemler's work "Kids at Theater.")

Press release and submitted images from Batavia Society of Artists.

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Laura Kemler on Tuesday, March 10th from 7 to 9 p.m. at GO ART!/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. She will be doing a demonstration on gouache -- an opaque watercolor.

Nonmembers welcome for a $5 fee.

For more information, call Teresa Tamfer at (585) 506-2465.

About Laura Genagon Kemler -- business owner, creator and illustrator

Genagon (inset photo left) grew up in Elba under the training of Bernice Yunker, along with talented teachers in school. As she grew in the visual arts, she attended Genesee Community College on a full art scholarship as well as the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

She has designed and illustrated for Liz Claiborne, the University of Pittsburgh, the Wyoming County Tourism Association and many others. Genagon has also taught art for Hillside, Forrestel Farm & Riding Camp, Bergen School of the Arts, as a guest teacher at a private school in Bradford, England and at many workshops throughout her 28-year professional career in art.

Genagon has also had the opportunity to illustrate a children's book titled "My Grandma's Kitchen Window" available on Amazon. Currently, she owns "Laura Loxley Vintage Inspired Goods" in Albion, where she hand dyes fabric and creates coiled rope baskets and other handmade gift items.

She continues to illustrate and get her hands into all facets of the visual arts. Laura and her husband, Kevin, along with her five children reside in Albion.

Laura Loxley Vintage Inspired Goods

45 N. Main St., Albion NY 14411

www.lauraloxley.com

www.etsy.com/shop/LauraLoxley

[email protected]

(Below Kemler's "Gossip Girls")