Dog in Silverado at BJ's plaza barking

An animal control officer is responding to BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot for a report of a dogged locked inside a gray Chevy Silverado. The engine is running; the window is cracked; the dog is barking. It's about 80 degrees outside today.

UPDATE 12:04 p.m.: The caller reports the driver of the Silverado is leaving and a license plate was provided. The officer says she will call the complainant.