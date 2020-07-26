Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 26, 2020 - 11:57am

Dog in Silverado at BJ's plaza barking

posted by Billie Owens in animal abuse, pets, news, batavia, scanner.

An animal control officer is responding to BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot for a report of a dogged locked inside a gray Chevy Silverado. The engine is running; the window is cracked; the dog is barking. It's about 80 degrees outside today.

UPDATE 12:04 p.m.: The caller reports the driver of the Silverado is leaving and a license plate was provided. The officer says she will call the complainant.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button