July 26, 2020 - 11:57am
Dog in Silverado at BJ's plaza barking
posted by Billie Owens in animal abuse, pets, news, batavia, scanner.
An animal control officer is responding to BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot for a report of a dogged locked inside a gray Chevy Silverado. The engine is running; the window is cracked; the dog is barking. It's about 80 degrees outside today.
UPDATE 12:04 p.m.: The caller reports the driver of the Silverado is leaving and a license plate was provided. The officer says she will call the complainant.