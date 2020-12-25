Local Matters

December 25, 2020 - 7:04pm

Fire reported in living room of residence on Richley Road in Darien

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, Darien, scanner.

A third-party caller reports a living room fire in a residence at 1781 Richley Road in Darien. Darien Fire Department and Ambulance Service are responding, along with Mercy medics. The location is between Colby and Harper roads.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m.: An engine and manpower from Corfu are called to respond as mutual aid.

UPDATE 7:04 p.m.: A chief on scene says units responding can continue in nonemergency mode as a precaution; a thermal-imaging camera will be deployed.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m.: The Darien and Corfu assignments are back in service.

