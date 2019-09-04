Free anti-rabies immunization clinic offered Sept. 19 at Pembroke Highway Department
Press release:
The Genesee County Health Department is offering a free Anti-Rabies Immunization Clinic on Thursday, Sept. 19th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pembroke Highway Department, 1145 Main Road (Route 5), Pembroke.
Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats and ferrets. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Voluntary donations are accepted.
You can save time by filling out your registration form before going to the clinic. To do so, click here. If you fill out your registration form in advance, please be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you.