Man seriously burned in Walden Estates fire Monday listed in satisfactory condition at Strong

They encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions on the first and second floor of the apartment in the five-unit building. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Two occupants inside of the apartment both escaped, but one was seriously burned and was taken via Mercy ambulance to Strong.

Two cats perished in the blaze.

Residents of the two adjoining units were temporarily relocated due to light smoke conditions within their residence. A total of four persons were assisted by the American Red Cross with food and sheltering.

The city fire investigation continues but officials say it does not appear to be incendiary in nature.

Photo courtesy of Frank Capuano.