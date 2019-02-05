Meet three amigos from the prison dogs behavioral training program Saturday at the shelter

This Saturday, Feb. 9th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and also on Sunday, Feb.10th from 1 - 3 p.m., three of the dogs from The Path to Home prison program will be at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

The Volunteers For Animals are excited about this opportunity for the public to meet these special dogs. We hope to see you at the Shelter!

For previous coverage of The Path to Home behavioral training program for dogs, click here.

"Chewbacca" (top right)

Anatolian Shepherd Mix

5-6 years old/ Spayed Female

Graduation date: 1/23/2019

Chewy is calm and quiet. She is good with most other dogs and is crate trained.

"Max" (middle right)

Retriever Mix

2 year old/ Neutered Male

Graduation date: 1/23/2019

Max is very bright, learns quickly and is good with most dogs but enjoys rough play. He would do best in a home with no small children. Max is crate trained.

"Moses" (bottom right)

Hound/Shepherd Mix