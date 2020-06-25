Rochester Regional Health wants to stress visitation rules, eliminate confusion

Press release:

As you all know, visitation began at our Rochester Regional Health hospitals today at noon, including United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Today visitors were welcome from 12 to 1 p.m. and they will again be welcome today from 4 to 7 p.m.

After today, the visiting hours are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week.

There has already been some confusion at some of our facilities about what the visitation rules are. We would like to reiterate the following points:

Each patient is allowed to designate two visitors for the length of their hospital stay.

Each patient can have ONE VISITOR at a time for a MAXIMUM of FOUR hours a day .

(we are having people show up in pairs). If they show up in pairs, one will have to leave the facility and come back when the other has finished visiting and left the building. Visitors will have to register at the entrance to the facility and provide an ID .

. Visitors MUST wear a mask and wear it PROPERLY. If they do not have a mask, we will provide one. The proper way to wear a mask or face covering is to COMPLETELY COVER YOUR NOSE AND MOUTH. If visitors fail to comply, they will not be allowed to visit the patient and be asked to leave.

Please know that we are doing our best to follow the NYS guidelines for visitation. We know people want to see their loved ones and we want to allow them to do that, but we have to continue to make safety the priority and do all we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This is a tough time for everyone and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

