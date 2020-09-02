Snoopy dog is injured in Target parking lot

A caller reports there's an injured beagle in the parking lot in front of the Target store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. An animal control officer is dispatched. The caller is waiting with the dog until the officer arrives.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: The injured critter is not a beagle, it's a SEAGULL, as in "Jonathan Livingston Seagull." The Peanuts kind of pooch is what the dispatcher thought he heard, but an officer on the scene corrected the information.