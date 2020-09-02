Local Matters

September 2, 2020 - 12:59pm

Snoopy dog is injured in Target parking lot

posted by Billie Owens in news, pets, animals, batavia, scanner.

A caller reports there's an injured beagle in the parking lot in front of the Target store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. An animal control officer is dispatched. The caller is waiting with the dog until the officer arrives.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: The injured critter is not a beagle, it's a SEAGULL, as in "Jonathan Livingston Seagull." The Peanuts kind of pooch is what the dispatcher thought he heard, but an officer on the scene corrected the information.

