Three Genesee County seniors who are Tops associates get congrats

Three Genesee County students who work as associates for Tops Friendly Markets were among 840 workers the grocery store chain honored for achieving their goal of earning a high school diploma.

They are Samantha Miller, of Pavillon High School, and twin brothers Ryan and Kyle Sage, of Oakfield-Alabama High School.

Tops decided to honor the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2020 by surprising their graduating associates with Tops gift cards and lawn signs at their homes to congratulate them on their success!

Tops, with stores in New York, Northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, has been an advocate of supporting formal education of its employees for over two decades.