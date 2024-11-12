Coach’s Corner: a workforce plan from Josh Allen’s playbook

I don’t plan to become an NFL scout, but I would’ve helped plenty of teams in 2018.

I was an early supporter of Josh Allen. I’m thankful every season that the Bills saw what I did - an outstanding athlete and leader.

Why did he stand out?

It started, for me, with the story of Josh staying true to his dreams after getting zero college scholarship offers after high school.

I was impressed by his now-famous letter sent to every single head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the country. And I was won over by how he performed after getting his hands on the ball for the only college that offered him an opportunity.

Facing adversity, Josh had to perform. He had to make incredible downfield throws, bulldoze linebackers on the run, and lead his teammates. He also had to put himself out there to coaches that had never heard of him.

That’s a lesson I want every student to take to heart.

It’s why I’m so passionate about programs that put students into hands-on experiences.

I see what students gain from taking the controls of an excavator, grabbing a hammer and driving a nail, or inputting control panel instruction at GLOW With Your Hands, how they grow in youth apprenticeships at Genesee Valley BOCES, and putting all that together during the Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Showing what you can do, for the people that need to see it, is how you succeed. They’ll take notice.

But if you haven’t gotten those opportunities, be like Josh. Find a way to win!

When I’m speaking to students as the GCEDC’s career coach, or guiding a recent graduate through our Career Checklist, there are plenty of ways to win.

One requires only a few clicks - joining LinkedIn.

Asking teens to get on social media isn’t a challenge, but I’m amazed by the way some students are getting ahead of their peers on LinkedIn, a business and employment-focused social media platform designed to connect you with peers and professionals in your network.

By showing every certification gained, accomplishments made, and programs participated in, they have a live resume that keeps putting them in front of the right people. They show they’re professional and able to engage positively, and that their skills are growing.

These are all things that every student does whenever they participate in a sport, a part-time job, a special class or training program, or as a volunteer.

As parents, teachers, coaches, and leaders, we all see it.

But so many more people can too!

And the benefit of putting your story on a professional network is that as your career grows, those past experiences, the skills, and classes you took, may become your most valuable asset down the road.

Maybe the connection that makes your career is someone who worked in the same restaurant you did.

Maybe it’s a GLOW With Your Hands vendor that remembers the interest you showed in their exhibit. But it may not happen if you aren’t involved.

Finally, there’s nothing wrong with posting about your passions. As I share the good news about Genesee County, our business growth, and our workforce programs on LinkedIn, there’s something that always gets the most activity on LinkedIn, talking about Josh Allen.

Let’s get started! I’m happy to meet with parents and young people looking for guidance during and after high school. Call me at 585-409-1301 or connect with me at csuozzi@gcedc.com. But if you really want to stand out, find me on LinkedIn. And Go Bills!

Chris Suozzi is the Vice President of Business &Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.