Coach’s Corner: Accelerating Career Success with Young Racers and Pre-Apprentices

You can’t coach speed. Or can you?

This coach isn’t sure. I recently cheered dozens of our youngest workforce development participants race their specially created cars in the soapbox derby in Batavia and Oakfield. I also had the pleasure of welcoming our latest class of pre-apprentice graduates where 10 students are now ready to enter the workforce.

Didn’t they all get a little faster?

I don’t think I could coach someone to run a 4.2 in the 40-yard dash, but in Genesee County I’m seeing so many youth speeding ahead in their journeys, creating memories and skills that will fuel them throughout their professional careers.

We witnessed that speed in action at the 3 rd annual Batavia BID Boxcar Derby where 32 local kids raced down Ellicott Avenue in downtown Batavia to showcase the hands-on work it took to assemble their own boxcar. These 7–10-year-olds assembled soapbox derby-style cars with a range of components, including axles, steering systems, brakes, and fiberglass shells, and showed off their creativity and imagination with awesome boxcar designs.

These events are special to me, working with the BID we collaborated on the rebirth of this event three years ago. My father Joseph was the 1951 Box Car Derby Champion when he was 12 years old; annually this event is dedicated to my father Joseph P. Suozzi and my brother Patrick Suozzi and sister Teresa R. Suozzi Wormley.

Congratulations to this year’s Suozzi Memorial Plaque winner: Kyle Mlyniec from John Kennedy School!

Although there could only be one winner, all the participants applied skills and strategies that will be transferable to their educational and professional endeavors, equipping them with a solid foundation for a successful, hands-on career in their community, and potentially leading to good-paying career opportunities.

While our younger generation of workforce professionals raced across the finish line, a group of our experienced students 18 years or older, are embarking on the completion of the Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program, where students are entering the manufacturing and skilled trades with career-ready skills that prepare them on day one of the job.

I compare their workforce journey to minor-league baseball. There could be as many as four levels until you can make it to the major leagues. The emphasis until that point is development. There isn’t a focus on wins and losses, your manager or your boss wants to see you fine-tune your skills that will set you on the path to the major leagues.

The Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program offers students the opportunity to hone their technical skills and gain valuable experience in a real-world setting. Just like a minor league player fine-tuning their craft before making it to the major leagues, this is the time to garner more experience building up hours in the training facility working your way towards a major league contract, and on your way to earning a good living in a mechatronics career.

After six short weeks, participants in the Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program earned valuable experience and worked towards a NYS Registered Apprenticeship. The training provided at GV BOCES, by instructor Rich Monroe and at local employers cuts down on the resources, time, and capital that companies need to spend to get individuals ready to contribute to the workforce. This “Earn as you Learn” program is funded by Genesee Community College and supported by the Rochester Technology & Manufacturing Association along with the GCEDC. You can be the next student to take advantage of this FREE opportunity.

Visit www.gcedc.com/careerchecklist to access our free career checklist, featuring eight essential steps to jumpstart your professional journey.

If you are a student, parent, teacher, or guidance counselor contact me at csuozzi@gcedc.com to learn how to get involved today!

Chris “Coach SwazZ” Suozzi is the Executive Vice President of Business & Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.