Coach’s Corner: build your bench for workforce success

With every season that doesn't end in a championship, you can look back to missed opportunities and questionable calls. I’m confident that the Buffalo Bills are already looking past that and getting ready for more success.

That’s because in the NFL, now is the time to evaluate what the best team-building investments will be for the future.

Some of our favorite players will be leaving for other teams and new ones will come on board. Coaches and front office professionals are getting promoted, hired away by other teams, or retiring. It’s a relief we have our No. 1 asset in place - MVP Josh Allen.

The same is true in our workforce team-building activities. The future is here. It's time to move forward and find a way to win.

Parents, teachers and leaders have done an outstanding job encouraging our students to explore careers and training programs.

If you are a business, you can do the same – and directly benefit from this momentum! By building your bench, you have the talent to succeed.

In the NFL, dynasties are built after years of player development and success in the draft. The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program (FLYAP) is that opportunity.

In January, FLYAP celebrated 40 first-round draft picks selected by local companies to complete a job shadow or a paid co-op. These students will embark on a professional career entering the ranks as a top prospect, with hands-on experience achieved before graduation!

Our businesses don’t have it as easy as teams in the NFL, where there’s only 31 other teams to compete with. You compete for talent across industries and regions.

Participating in youth apprenticeships and the summer pre-apprenticeship programs is a great path to stand out to students with many options available to them.

And those options are growing! Major projects under construction in Genesee County by Edwards Vacuum and Oxbo will soon be adding 350+ new jobs.

Thankfully, we continue to make investments to broaden and improve our talent base.

In partnership with local organizations, the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation is investing in training equipment. Together, we are creating a lasting foundation that strengthens our communities and boosts the economy.

At the high school level, the GGLDC has invested in a brand-new CNC router for the Batavia Technology Department at Batavia High School.

At Genesee Valley BOCES, the GGLDC provided another piece of training equipment that will expand students’ capabilities in refrigeration technologies.

At The BEST Center at Genesee Community College, the GGLDC is supporting the installation of a CNC router for students to explore another pathway into careers.

These programs and investments will accelerate our students' journey to well-paid, rewarding careers. Our local, robust food processing, skilled trades, and manufacturing sectors can easily recruit students who are prepared from day one to diagnose and solve problems.

If you can’t wait for the next draft day to find your workforce talent, I’m here to help.

Chris “Coach SwazZ” Suozzi is the Executive Vice President of Business & Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.