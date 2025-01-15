Coach’s Corner: New Year, New Opportunities

Photo from 2024 Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day.

Reflecting on 2024, we have so much to celebrate.

Along with outstanding attendance at local workforce programs, our Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs and the Pro Bowl voters agree with me that Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Similar to our workforce programs, the Buffalo Bills prioritize player development, recognizing that individual growth is key to program success. In preparing the next generation of workforce candidates, we are also strengthening our communities.

Chris Suozzi

Last year, we welcomed over 4,300 students to workforce development programs including GLOW With Your Hands Manufacturing and Healthcare, Tech Wars, youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, and other programs that have introduced careers and skills available to our local youth.

As a result of these programs and instruction, thousands of our students are now well-informed and educated about the opportunities available to them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

By engaging in hands-on training and real-world experiences, these students gained valuable skills and information that make them work-ready and prepared for the high-demand careers in Genesee County and across our region.

If you were one of our 4,300 active students, I want you to celebrate - and then get back to what makes you the next successful professional to graduate from these programs.

For parents, whether your student participated in these programs or not, I encourage you to make it your New Year’s resolution to get involved. Keep your child engaged in programs they are participating in. Let them know there are programs and alternative career paths that do not require a four-year college degree.

Our New Year’s Resolutions are meant to push us out of our comfort zones. Attending a workforce development event may feel like it is, but I can promise you that you will feel welcome and learn something new outside of the traditional classroom.

Our partners offer programs for every type of student, regardless of how far along you’ve gone in your workforce journey; from introductory programs like GLOW With Your Hands to apprenticeship pathways that put you on a fast track to a local career through Genesee Valley BOCES.

If you’re interested, there’s still time to enroll in one of our workforce development programs, which successfully link students to in-demand careers right out of school. Our previous graduates are now on track to make $1 million in their first 12 years after graduation!

Our current BOCES students will soon be enrolled in the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship. They eagerly waiting to learn which companies they will be matched up with for junior year job shadows or senior year co-ops.

In an NFL draft-style format, students will be featured as first-round draft picks celebrating with their companies as they embark on a professional career entering the ranks as a top prospect.

This year’s signing day will be held at Genesee Community College on January 30. The good news is there is still time to sign up for additional opportunities, even if you aren’t enrolled at BOCES! We can put you on a fast track with a local company in a career that allows you to grow and immediate placement after graduation, starting your career debt-free and

workforce ready.

To learn more or sign up for the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program or any other local workforce opportunities, contact me at 585-343-4866 or csuozzi@gcedc.com or www.gcedc.com/careerchecklist.

Go Bills!

Chris Suozzi is the Vice President of Business &Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.