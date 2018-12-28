Local Matters

December 28, 2018 - 10:02am

Attica tops Le Roy to advance in Lions Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, news, Le Roy, Attica, basketball, Lions Tournament.

Le Roy kept things close against Attica in the first round of the larger school bracket of the Lions Club Tournament at Genesee Community College on Thursday but fell short, taking a 50-45 loss.

The Knights' Reece Tresco led all scorers with 15 points while Attica's Dawson Nelson scored 14 points. Tresco had seven rebounds and Nelson had nine.

For Le Roy, Ethan Smith scored 12 points and for Attica, Frankie Bisceglie, Devon Henderson, and Ayden Goll had eight each and Tyler Meyer scored seven points.

It will be Blue Devils vs. Blue Devils as Attica and Batavia battle it out for the larger school bracket championship at 8:30 tonight at the GCC Anthony Zambito Gym.

leroyatticalions.jpg

leroyatticalions-2.jpg

leroyatticalions-3.jpg

leroyatticalions-4.jpg

The Lions Club is offering several souvenirs for fans and players at the game for the first time. Below, LeeAnn Mullen and Hal Mitchell share what is being offered at the concession stand.

To purchase prints, click here.

