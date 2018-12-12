Basketball roundup: Attica beats Byron-Bergen 66-58

Boys Basketball:

Attica beat Byron-Bergen 66-58 on Tuesday night. For Attica, Dawson Nelson scored 19 points, snagged 16 rebounds, and had three assists, two blocks and a steal. Frankie Bisceglie added 17 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Marco Magarelli scored 11 points.

Head Coach Rob Crowley said, "I was really happy that we stayed together tonight. Bergen played a good game, Stuccio was on fire from outside and we weathered the storm to come away with a hard fought game on the road. Nelson played great in the second half and showed some good leadership for us. Bisceglie came threw for us from the free throw line as well."

Le Roy improved to 2-1 on the season with a 52-30 win over Perry. Reece Tresco scored 23 points. He had 16 rebounds. Colm Roster scored nine points and had seven rebounds. For Perry, Michael Hockey scored 13 points.

Oakfield beat Holley 55-39.

Lyndonville beat Notre Dame 72-58.

Girls Basketball:

Perry 38, Le Roy 29. Perry led 17-10 at the half and kept the lead through the fourth quarter. It was Perry's first win of the season.

For Perry, Bailey Fisher scored 11 points and had five rebounds. Chelsea Pascoe scored six points and grabbed 14 rebounds and six assists. For Le Roy, Kiaya Condidorio scored 10 points and Bryn Luckey scored five points.

Perry is 1-2 opens division play Friday at home against Pavilion.

See also: Batavia girls win second straight, 66-42 over host Greece Athena