Knights pick up opening round win in 41st Annual Lions Tournament
In a first-round game of the big schools' division of the 41st annual Lions Tournament at GCC, LeRoy beat Attica beat Elba 48-30.
Merritt Holly, Jr., unloaded on Attica for 27 points on Tuesday evening in the opening game of the 2022 Lions Tournament at GCC to lead Le Roy to a 48-30 win over Attica.
Jean Agosto scored 12 points for the Oatkan Knights.
Cole Harding scored 18 points for the Blue Devils.
Other opening-round games today:
- Elba vs. Oakfield-Alabama (started at 5:15 p.m.)
- Medina vs. Notre Dame (started at 6:30 p.m.)
- Roy-Hart vs. Batavia (starts at 8 p.m.)
On Thursday, the small school championship game is at 6:30 p.m. and the large school championship game is at 8 p.m. Both games are being played at GCC.
To view or purchase photos, click here.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
Recent comments