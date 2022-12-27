Knights pick up opening round win in 41st Annual Lions Tournament

In a first-round game of the big schools' division of the 41st annual Lions Tournament at GCC, LeRoy beat Attica beat Elba 48-30.

Merritt Holly, Jr., unloaded on Attica for 27 points on Tuesday evening in the opening game of the 2022 Lions Tournament at GCC to lead Le Roy to a 48-30 win over Attica.

Jean Agosto scored 12 points for the Oatkan Knights.

Cole Harding scored 18 points for the Blue Devils.

Other opening-round games today:

Elba vs. Oakfield-Alabama (started at 5:15 p.m.)

Medina vs. Notre Dame (started at 6:30 p.m.)

Roy-Hart vs. Batavia (starts at 8 p.m.)

On Thursday, the small school championship game is at 6:30 p.m. and the large school championship game is at 8 p.m. Both games are being played at GCC.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene